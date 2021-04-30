Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IVITF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 156,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,764. Invictus MD Strategies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Invictus MD Strategies alerts:

About Invictus MD Strategies

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invictus MD Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus MD Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.