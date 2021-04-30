Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

