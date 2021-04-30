iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $$54.79 during trading hours on Friday. 2,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,785. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

