iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Stock Position Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ACWV traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,055 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

