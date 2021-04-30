iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

