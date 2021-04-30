iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,620,000 after buying an additional 433,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 389,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 88,053 shares in the last quarter.

