iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IBTH opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

