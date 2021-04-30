iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:JKE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $62.32. 38,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.17.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

