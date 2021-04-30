iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,975 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,333,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,922,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 286,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. 472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,816. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.