iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,460,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

