iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123,767 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 84,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYF stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

