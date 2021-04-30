iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 2.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.07. 157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,774. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.17 and a fifty-two week high of $252.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.