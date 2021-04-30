iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.15. The stock had a trading volume of 114,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.