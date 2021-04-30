J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JSAIY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

JSAIY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 70,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,118. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

