J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,185 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Argus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.39 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average is $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

