J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,600 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 858.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,463 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,306,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $56.57 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.