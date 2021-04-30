J2 Global’s (JCOM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $139.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.15.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $122.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.73.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,460,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,267,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $17,047,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.