J2 Global’s (JCOM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $139.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.15.
Shares of JCOM stock opened at $122.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,460,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,267,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $17,047,000.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
