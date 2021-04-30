James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

