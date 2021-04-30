James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 12,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $71,880.00.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $72,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Reading International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.