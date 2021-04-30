Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Japan Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Japan Airlines stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

