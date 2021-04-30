Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock worth $2,244,868 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

