Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

GNTX opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $13,145,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 2,091.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

