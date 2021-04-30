Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

