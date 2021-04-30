Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Safe Bulkers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

NYSE SB opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

