Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.46% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €54.96 ($64.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.56. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.