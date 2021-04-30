Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,650,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,074,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

