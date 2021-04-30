Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

