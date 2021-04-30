Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

