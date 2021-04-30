JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down to $31.15

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.15, but opened at $29.75. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 1,873 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,161,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,468,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 817,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

