JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 231,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,631. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

