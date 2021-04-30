John L. Stallworth Acquires 1,920 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. 16,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.