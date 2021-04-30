Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.56. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.650 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.89.

NYSE JCI opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

