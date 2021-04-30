JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 344.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEBO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $667.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

