JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,465 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 57,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The business had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,267.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.