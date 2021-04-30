JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,528,000 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

