JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.