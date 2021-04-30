JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 32,013 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $958.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

