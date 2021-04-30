JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,672 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,448,000 after buying an additional 150,456 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,740,000 after buying an additional 87,033 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 281,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 892,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -71.01 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

