JUIICE Price Hits $0.0001 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 87.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $559,390.49 and $4.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 111.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075619 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003486 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

