Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $30.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 59,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,524. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.