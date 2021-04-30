K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBL. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.57.

KBL opened at C$45.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.11. The firm has a market cap of C$484.50 million and a P/E ratio of 127.63. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$24.00 and a 12 month high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

