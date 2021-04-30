Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.25.

KAI opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. Kadant has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kadant by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kadant by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Kadant by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit