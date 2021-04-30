Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.25.

KAI opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.57. Kadant has a 1 year low of $77.82 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kadant by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kadant by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Kadant by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

