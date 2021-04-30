Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KALU stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.03. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $129.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $755,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

