Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.03. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

