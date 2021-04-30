Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading 4.6% Higher

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.21 and last traded at $125.82. Approximately 496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 118,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.03.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

