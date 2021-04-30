Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $340.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $211.12 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.