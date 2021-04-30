Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,902.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.20.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.