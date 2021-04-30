Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,827 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.39 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

