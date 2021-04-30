Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $5.85. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 1,121,491 shares.

The company has a market cap of $434.23 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.