Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KARO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

KARO stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. 707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,634. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit