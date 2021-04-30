Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KARO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

KARO stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. 707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,634. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

